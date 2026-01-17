Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Trading Down 13% – What’s Next?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 3,917,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,213,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.69 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 4.33.

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

