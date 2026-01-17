Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Short Interest Down 39.7% in December

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 222,094 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 368,361 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

YYY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,292. The stock has a market cap of $690.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Institutional Trading of Amplify High Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

