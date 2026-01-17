Reviewing American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) & Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and American Realty Investors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta $252.33 million 10.82 $223.35 million $0.02 1,614.30 American Realty Investors $49.04 million 5.39 -$14.70 million $0.36 45.49

Volatility & Risk

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than American Realty Investors. American Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and American Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 3 1 2 0 1.83 American Realty Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than American Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 1.83% 0.19% 0.12% American Realty Investors 11.74% 0.33% 0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dallas, Texas. American Realty Investors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

