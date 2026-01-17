Equity Bancshares (EQBK) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Equity Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 5.01% 11.67% 1.33% Equity Bancshares Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $335.67 million $62.62 million 39.17 Equity Bancshares Competitors $610.10 million $95.99 million 40.24

Dividends

Equity Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Equity Bancshares pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Equity Bancshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 2 0 1 2.67 Equity Bancshares Competitors 30 173 217 26 2.54

As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Equity Bancshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Equity Bancshares peers beat Equity Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company’s loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 69 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

