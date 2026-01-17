SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Short Interest Up 52.8% in December

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,321 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 29,655 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 351.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

XNTK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $284.63. 28,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.51. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $295.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

