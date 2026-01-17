Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Short Interest Down 31.2% in December

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,003 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 155,549 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 183,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.52 and its 200-day moving average is $287.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,672,000 after buying an additional 167,722 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,042,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,157,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

