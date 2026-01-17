VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,013 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the December 15th total of 1,080 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 948 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 948 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF stock. Napa Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management owned approximately 20.57% of VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DESK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

About VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF

The VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (DESK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tiered modified market-cap weighted index composed of US-listed Office and Commercial REITs. The fund targets the top 25 highest ranked Office and Commerical REITs based on market cap and liquidity DESK was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by VanEck.

