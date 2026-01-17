Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Update

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,864 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the December 15th total of 3,189 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkage Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linkage Global currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

LGCB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.65. 53,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,632. Linkage Global has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

