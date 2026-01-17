iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,627 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 5,426 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA ISCB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.06. 4,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,793. The company has a market cap of $265.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

