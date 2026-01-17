ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 222,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 54,448 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $12.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKAMY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.80%.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.