Short Interest in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Grows By 39.1%

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 153 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 110 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA RFFC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 818. ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected on the basis of multiple factors such as value, quality, and momentum. RFFC was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

