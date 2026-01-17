PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,048 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the December 15th total of 14,364 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SMMU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 382,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $52.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).
