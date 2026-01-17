PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,048 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the December 15th total of 14,364 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SMMU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 382,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $52.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 123.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,817,000 after purchasing an additional 493,764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 956,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 432,791 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 426.1% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 191.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.