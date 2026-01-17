Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Decreases By 49.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 302,814 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 600,903 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.8 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods, trading as OTCMKTS:MLFNF, is a leading Canadian consumer packaged meats company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. The company’s operations encompass the processing, packaging and distribution of fresh and value-added meats, including pork and poultry products. Maple Leaf Foods serves a broad customer base through retail grocery channels, foodservice operators and international export markets.

The company’s portfolio features a range of branded offerings such as Maple Leaf® and Schneiders® for traditional meat products, alongside plant-based protein lines acquired through its Lightlife Foods and Field Roast Grain Meat Co subsidiaries.

