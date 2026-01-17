Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Decreases By 49.6%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2026

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 302,814 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 600,903 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.8 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLFNF

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods, trading as OTCMKTS:MLFNF, is a leading Canadian consumer packaged meats company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. The company’s operations encompass the processing, packaging and distribution of fresh and value-added meats, including pork and poultry products. Maple Leaf Foods serves a broad customer base through retail grocery channels, foodservice operators and international export markets.

The company’s portfolio features a range of branded offerings such as Maple Leaf® and Schneiders® for traditional meat products, alongside plant-based protein lines acquired through its Lightlife Foods and Field Roast Grain Meat Co subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.