Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Decreases By 29.3%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,271 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 52,739 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 677.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 55 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 677.7 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Up 24.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 56,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE is a Germany-based international distributor of steel and metal products, offering comprehensive sourcing, supply and value-added services to industrial customers. With a network of service centers and warehouses across Europe and North America, the company specializes in logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory management and reduce delivery times for manufacturers in the automotive, construction, energy, and engineering sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of carbon steel, stainless steel, and nonferrous metal materials, including sheet, plate, pipe and tube, rebar, and structural sections.

