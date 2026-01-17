Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Rises By 35.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 81,098 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 59,989 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 117,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

