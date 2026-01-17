iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,037,568 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 2,716,227 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 769,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 769,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,843. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $151.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 332,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

