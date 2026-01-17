Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 7,364 Shares

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,303,385.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,180,338.03. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VYLD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 505 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Recommended Stories

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA: VYLD) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Vanguard that combines broad exposure to large-cap U.S. equities with an options overlay designed to generate incremental income. The fund holds a portfolio intended to approximate the performance of the S&P 500 and implements a covered?call (buy?write) strategy, selling call options against the equity exposure to capture option premiums. This approach seeks to provide higher income than a plain?vanilla S&P 500 index fund while maintaining substantial participation in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.