Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 7,364 Shares

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,303,385.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,180,338.03. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of VYLD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 505 shares of the stock traded hands.
