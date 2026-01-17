Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and Tactile Systems Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $220,000.00 89.94 -$20.80 million ($1.41) -0.49 Tactile Systems Technology $292.98 million 2.32 $16.96 million $0.77 39.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -11,950.00% N/A -248.54% Tactile Systems Technology 5.83% 8.84% 6.54%

Volatility & Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Envoy Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 3 2 1 2.67

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,282.22%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Envoy Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

