Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $338.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $332.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

HLT stock opened at $300.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $306.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.67.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 177.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 33.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after buying an additional 268,987 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

