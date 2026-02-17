Gold Royalty Corp. $GROY Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,157 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GROY. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 513,636 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Gold Royalty by 496.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 377,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 314,170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Gold Royalty by 257.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,904 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $943.76 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GROY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp (NYSE: GROY) is a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company with a dedicated emphasis on gold. Through the acquisition and management of royalty, stream, and similar interests, the company gains exposure to a diversified portfolio of producing mines, advanced-stage development projects, and exploration assets. By taking a passive owner role, Gold Royalty receives a share of production or revenue from its partner operators without bearing the full costs and risks of mine development.

The company’s business model centers on securing cash flows from producing assets while simultaneously pursuing growth via royalties on projects at earlier stages.

