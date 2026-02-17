Zebec Network Trading Down 3.7% This Week (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $195.35 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,030.15 or 0.99897702 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,798,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,798,649.727849 with 97,952,882,656.657849 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00206673 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $5,543,257.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

