GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.96 Million Holdings in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 607.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 242,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Greg Gaba acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 110,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,188.30. The trade was a 15.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.13. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. Mizuho dropped their target price on SunOpta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) is a Canada-based company specializing in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic and non-GMO plant-based foods and beverages. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings, including non-dairy beverages such as oat, almond, soy and coconut drinks, fruit and plant-based beverages, and ingredient solutions for food manufacturers and foodservice customers. SunOpta’s integrated supply chain extends from ingredient sourcing and raw material preparation through to finished product formulation and packaging.

SunOpta operates through two primary business segments: Global Beverages and Global Ingredients.

