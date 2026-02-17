GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 15,687 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 468.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 141,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,554,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,414,000 after purchasing an additional 529,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

NYSE:BSX opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

