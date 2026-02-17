Metahero Trading Down 1.1% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $19.98 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000823 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on Web3 and the metaverse. With “the gateway to the metaverse” as its tagline, the ecosystem seeks to be positioned as the physical link or portal to the digital metaverse world.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Metahero (HERO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on Web3 and the metaverse. With "the gateway to the metaverse" as its tagline, the ecosystem seeks to be positioned as the physical link or portal to the digital metaverse world."

