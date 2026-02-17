Merit Financial Group LLC Has $111.03 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $111,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $601.92 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $617.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.28.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.