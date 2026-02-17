Merit Financial Group LLC Has $111.03 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $111,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $601.92 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $617.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.28.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish retail/analyst narrative: Multiple Fool pieces argue QQQ remains a good long-term buy given a decade of strong returns and continued passive inflows, which can support further ETF demand and price strength. Think It’s Too Late to Buy Invesco QQQ Trust? Here’s the 1 Reason Why There’s Still Time.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent performance update: A TipRanks daily note flagged a small intraday gain for QQQ, consistent with Nasdaq strength and helping to attract short-term flows. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-16-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data anomaly: February short-interest reporting shows 0 shares and a 0.0 days ratio (an apparent data error), so there’s no clear short pressure signal to explain moves. (MarketBeat entry)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market roundup updates such as the 1?Minute Market Report provide context rather than new catalysts—useful for positioning but not price-moving by themselves. The 1-Minute Market Report, February 15, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation away from mega-cap/tech: Several Seeking Alpha pieces highlight an emerging value rotation and pressure on mega-cap tech (the largest weights in QQQ), which could cap QQQ upside if momentum continues to shift. Software Is Finally Cracking – And The Great Rotation Is Picking Up Speed
- Negative Sentiment: Mega-cap underperformance: A Seeking Alpha note flags declines among the “Mega Cap 8,” which historically drag QQQ during bouts of profit-taking or sector rotation. Mega Cap 8 Declining As Top Performers Emerge In Major Value Rotation
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and macro risk: Commentary about a potential ~$80B liquidity shift this week raises short-term volatility risk for risk-on ETFs like QQQ if liquidity withdraws. An $80 Billion Liquidity Storm May Be About To Hit Stocks This Week
- Negative Sentiment: Idiosyncratic tech headlines: Smaller tech/quant names (e.g., IonQ) seeing short-seller/legal headlines can add to sentiment volatility in the Nasdaq complex, which can weigh on QQQ in risk-off episodes. IonQ Stock Falls 2.5% This Week on Short-Seller Report and Legal Probe Converge
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
