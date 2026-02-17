Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 1,362 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.89.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total transaction of $4,178,513.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,519.54. This represents a 27.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $389.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $408.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

