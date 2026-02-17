PARK CIRCLE Co Sells 261,000 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

PARK CIRCLE Co reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 261,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in ADT were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in ADT by 54.3% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in ADT by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADT shares. Zacks Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

ADT stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.94.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

