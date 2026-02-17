iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $234,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,455.4% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,438,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,402,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,723,000 after buying an additional 2,194,422 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,039,000 after acquiring an additional 653,023 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,130,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 432,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

