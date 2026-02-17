Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 2,310 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dover by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Dover by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dover by 4.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 2,630 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $501,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,294.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total value of $302,687.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $474,960.12. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,646 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV stock opened at $231.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price target on Dover in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $206.00 price objective on Dover in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

