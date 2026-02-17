PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 456,361 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 545,313 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

PWR Stock Performance

PWRHF stock opened at C$5.13 on Tuesday. PWR has a one year low of C$5.13 and a one year high of C$5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.20.

About PWR

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

