PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

PWR Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 456,361 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 545,313 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
PWR Stock Performance
PWRHF stock opened at C$5.13 on Tuesday. PWR has a one year low of C$5.13 and a one year high of C$5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.20.
About PWR
