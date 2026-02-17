Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Short Interest Update

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 395 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 475 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Vicat Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDCVF opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. Vicat has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $88.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDCVF shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicat in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vicat to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat is a France-based building materials group specializing in the manufacture and distribution of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and specialized construction products. The company’s operations span the full value chain of hydraulic binders, from quarrying and raw-material processing to large-scale production facilities and on-site deliveries. In addition to standard cement and concrete offerings, Vicat provides tailored solutions for infrastructure, housing, industrial projects and environmental works, including mortars, gypsum-based products and admixtures.

Founded in 1853 by Joseph Vicat—son of renowned engineer Louis Vicat—the company pioneered early developments in hydraulic binders and has remained under family influence for much of its history.

