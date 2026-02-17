Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 95,183 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 78,367 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.0 days.

Premier Foods Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS PFODF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc is a leading British food manufacturer and supplier of ambient grocery products. Headquartered in St. Albans, England, the company develops, produces and markets a broad portfolio of branded and specialty food products across sweet and savory categories. Premier Foods serves major retailers in the United Kingdom and exports selected brands to markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known household names such as Bisto gravies and sauces, Oxo stock cubes, Mr Kipling baked goods, Sharwood’s Asian cooking sauces, Branston pickles, Ambrosia custards and rice puddings, Loyd Grossman pasta sauces, and Cadbury cakes.

