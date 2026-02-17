Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,346,000 after buying an additional 672,983 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,585,000 after acquiring an additional 782,536 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,534,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,297,000 after acquiring an additional 508,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $190.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

