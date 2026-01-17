CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.81. UBS Group now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.80. CI&T shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 74,966 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CI&T by 551.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 47.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 26.8% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $637.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

