Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 73,014 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 115,183 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Farmer Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Farmer Brothers has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. Farmer Brothers had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmer Brothers will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FARM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Farmer Brothers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Farmer Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmer Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Brothers during the second quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Farmer Brothers by 210.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Brothers by 152.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 253.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ: FARM) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor that serves the foodservice, hospitality and office coffee markets across the United States. The company produces and delivers coffee, tea, single-serve products and beverage equipment, supporting its customers with supply chain solutions, equipment maintenance and barista training services. Its operations are organized to serve commercial accounts ranging from national restaurant chains and convenience stores to independent coffee shops and corporate offices.

Founded in 1912 in Texas, Farmer Brothers has grown from a regional roaster into a national supplier with a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

Featured Articles

