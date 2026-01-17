JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,907,491 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 37,853,776 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,494,860.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,494,860.6 days.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 2.8%

JDDSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS: JDDSF) is a leading global retailer specializing in branded sportswear, footwear and accessories. The company operates a diversified portfolio of proprietary and partner brands, ranging from athletic footwear and performance apparel to lifestyle and streetwear collections. Through both owned-label merchandise and partnerships with international sports brands, JD Sports Fashion caters to a broad spectrum of consumers seeking the latest in sports-fashion trends.

JD Sports Fashion distributes its products through an extensive network of physical stores and a growing e-commerce platform.

