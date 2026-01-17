Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,250 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 21,166 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hannover Ruck Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.25. 22,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. Hannover Ruck has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Hannover Ruck will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Hannover Ruck from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut Hannover Ruck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY), commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non?proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance?linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia?Pacific and other global markets.

