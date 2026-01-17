NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.7820. NSK shares last traded at $13.7820, with a volume of 512 shares traded.

NSK Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.42.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and sale of bearings, automotive components and precision machinery. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality rolling bearings, linear motion products and mechatronic systems used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses deep groove ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and thin-section bearings, along with automotive steering and driveline components.

