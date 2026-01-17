iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $218.05 and last traded at $217.6680, with a volume of 19883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FLP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 628.5% in the 3rd quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $564,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $806,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

