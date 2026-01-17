Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 13.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $621.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.42. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

