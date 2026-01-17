Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 113645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 86.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
