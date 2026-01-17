Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 113645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 86.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 404,916 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 120,170 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 91,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,190,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 141,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.