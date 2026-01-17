ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Short Interest Update

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 409 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 217 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VERS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 1,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. ProShares Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy. VERS was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

