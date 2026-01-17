ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Short Interest Update

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 409 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 217 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA VERS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 1,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. ProShares Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $66.05.
ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile
