JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.0310, with a volume of 1880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $666.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 98.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. JVAL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.