AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.9340, with a volume of 3670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB Volvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.13.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (Volvo Group) is a Swedish multinational manufacturing company headquartered in Gothenburg. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of commercial vehicles and related systems, including heavy- and medium-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In addition to vehicles and machinery, Volvo supplies marine and industrial power systems through its Volvo Penta division and offers parts, service, telematics and financing solutions to commercial customers worldwide.

Key product and business lines include Volvo Trucks and Mack-branded heavy trucks, a global bus and coach offering, Volvo Construction Equipment, and power systems for marine and industrial applications.

