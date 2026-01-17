iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.4440, with a volume of 2916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 904,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 700,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

