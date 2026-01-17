Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 132,232 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 68,213 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,712 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,712 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group Announces Dividend

OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 28,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,805. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 412.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Land Securities Group plc, commonly known as Landsec, is a leading UK-based real estate investment trust focused on commercial property development, investment and management. The company’s portfolio spans retail destinations, office buildings, leisure complexes and mixed-use urban schemes. Landsec leverages its in-house expertise in asset management, leasing and property operations to optimize occupancy and enhance the customer experience across its holdings.

Landsec’s core activities include the development of purpose-built office spaces designed to meet evolving tenant requirements, the repositioning of underperforming retail assets and the creation of destination leisure and entertainment districts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.