SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Short Interest Up 91.6% in December

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,373,933 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the December 15th total of 717,105 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EBND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 250,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,202. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,148,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,775,000 after buying an additional 876,462 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,761,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,666,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,429,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Service, Inc, Standard & Poor’s, Inc and Fitch Inc SSgA Funds Management, Inc serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

