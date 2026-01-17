T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $275.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $186.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.79 and its 200 day moving average is $224.38. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $185.18 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO Srini Gopalan purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,193 shares of company stock valued at $74,665,129. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,654 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

