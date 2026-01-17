Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Short Interest Update

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 238,060 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 162,273 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,920 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 131,920 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BITQ opened at $24.24 on Friday. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 3.17.

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

