Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading 28.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,505,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 313,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.60.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections. It offers revyve, an antimicrobial wound gel; and shampoos, shampoo bars, and scalp detoxifiers under the DermaKB brand.

